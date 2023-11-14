NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department extinguished a blaze at IDI Composites International Tuesday.

According to an NFD press release, firefighters responded to 407 S 7th St. shortly after 11 a.m. on a report of a business fire. The first NFD units to arrive at the scene identified smoke coming from the building along 8th Street.

Investigators believe the fire initially started in a 26-gallon drum located in a storage area. NFD reported that the fire was contained to its room of origin.

NFD indicated that no civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident. Firefighters took extra precautions to mitigate possible dangers because there were “potentially hazardous materials” located at the site of the fire, per NFD.

The Hamilton County EMA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management assisted NFD at the scene.

According to IDI Composites International’s website, the company is the “premier global formulator and manufacturer of thermoset molding compounds for custom molders and (original equipment manufacturers).”

Thermoset molding is “an irreversible molding process by which malleable forms of plastic are forced into a heated mold and formed into their final shape,” per Manufacturing Services Inc.

NFD, IDEM and Hamilton County EMA officials are still investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.