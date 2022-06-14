NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville Waste Management facility was damaged in an overnight fire Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to 11735 Greenfield Avenue at 3:36 a.m. after a passerby saw smoke from the road.

Fire officials say five engines, two ladder trucks, and two ambulances responded to the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire is not known.

The fire department asks you to use an alternate route to avoid the area.

Crews said today’s heat has not been an issue in putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported.