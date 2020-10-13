Noblesville crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Fishers man is dead and a Noblesville man is in critical condition after a Monday crash.

According to the Noblesville Police Department (NPD), officers responded to the area of Hague Rd. and Fox Chase Dr. on a report of a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

NPD said witness statements and other evidence indicate that a 2008 Honda Accord was heading southbound on Hague Rd., just north of Fox Chase Dr.

Witnesses told police that they saw the Honda cross into the northbound lane of Hague Road before the crash.

The Honda then collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

John C. Bredenkamp, 76, of Noblesville, was identified as the driver of the Trailblazer. He was taken by ambulance to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis listed as critical condition.

Julian T. Duke, 35, of Fishers, was identified as the driver of the Accord.

Police said Duke suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Riverview Health Hospital in Noblesville where he was pronounced dead.