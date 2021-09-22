Noblesville church serves residents in a unique way, grocery-store style food pantry

INDIANAPOLIS — Grace Church in Noblesville, IN has been serving residents within Hamilton county since 2012 with the establishment of their “Grace Care Center” which serves residents with a fully stocked food pantry.

The food pantry that isn’t what you would picture it to look like. The pantry mimics that of a grocery store to allow county residents to feel like they’re right at home.

Chris Lutz, Senior Director of the Care Center, told FOX59 that Grace truly focuses on the individual experience. Not only do they care about the families being fed, they also care about their emotional and spiritual needs. Lutz explained that “dignity” is the word that truly captures what this organization is.

Brian says that they want their friends to feel empowered by the help they are receiving instead of feeling guilty.

“They get to choose literally whatever they want. That’s the whole point of this – is the dignity in the choice”, says Lutz.

When the pantry first began in 2012, the church served around 25 families a week and now, almost 500. Each family is given so many “points” to use towards different items within the pantry.

They stock up with everything from frozen foods to diapers. Most of their items are donated by local grocery stores in the area.

“Hunger is real. It exists. We at Grace Care Center exist to provide hope and dignity to those who are hungry,” said Lutz. If you or someone you know could be in need of Grace Care Center’s services or if you would like to volunteer, visit their website.

The pantry is open every Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. and every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.