A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on the Powerball jackpot as it climbs to an estimated $640 million.

No winners were claimed in Wednesday night’s drawing of the $550 million prize. The winning numbers were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and PB 14.

The Powerball drawing for the new $640 million jackpot is Saturday night.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is even bigger.

The drawing for the $750 million prize will take place at 11 p.m. Friday. Good luck!