‘No Shave November’ in full swing; IMPD Officers getting hairy for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS– You might have noticed some of the men in your life going from a “clean look” to something with a little more “stubble.”

“No Shave November” is in full swing. The month-long challenge requires men to put down the razor for 30 days and instead donate that money to a cause of their choice.

IMPD Officer Dion Harris has been taking part in the tradition for the past few years to raise awareness to the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer.

“With prostate cancer, they call it a silent killer for men that’s why it’s good for men to go get tested,” he explained.

This cause is personal for Harris: the IMPD officer of 13 years initially said he didn’t have any signs or symptoms of the disease. For years he went to doctors, trying to figure out what was wrong.

But at age 38, he was diagnosed.

Since then, Officer Harris says his goal is to make others aware about the disease and its symptoms.

“I’m always talking about prostate cancer. I just went through instructor school and my PowerPoint was on it. I’ve been invited to several churches to talk to the men about prostate cancer, so I’m always speaking about it,” he explained.

Harris is also in the process of creating a nonprofit that supports law enforcement officers who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He underwent surgery. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and he’s getting ready for radiation early next year.

If you want to donate to IMPD’s No Shave November fund, click here.