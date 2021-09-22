No one injured after mobile home fire in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a mobile home went up in flames in Noblesville Wednesday night.

The Noblesville Fire Department said the fire happened in the area of South 19th Street and Mulberry Street around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. People nearby called 911 after seeing the smoke while passing the home.

Fire department units responded to the scene and were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The department says the homeowner was there at the time of the fire and was able to evacuate. No injuries were reported.

The Division Chief credits an aggressive interior attack with stopping the fire quickly. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as of the time of this report.