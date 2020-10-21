No official trick-or-treating in Zionsville this year

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Town of Zionsville will not be posting official trick-or-treat hours this year, according to a Wednesday release.

The Boone County Health Department said due to the pandemic and the public health implications of trick-or-treating, the Town of Zionsville is referring people to its recommendations to observe CDC’s guidelines.

More from the Boone County Health Department:

The CDC has labeled traditional trick-or-treating (where treats are handed to children who go door to door) as a higher risk activity. The CDC recommends one-way trick-or-treating as a moderate risk activity which includes individually wrapped goodie bags lined up outside (end of the driveway or edge of the yard) for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing bags).