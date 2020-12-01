No new flu deaths in Indiana, flu activity in US remains lower than usual

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released the latest influenza report Monday, showing no new influenza deaths during the latest influenza reporting week.

Nationwide, the CDC reports that clinical laboratories reported 319 positive influenza specimines since September 27. Sesonal influenza activity remains lower than usual for this time of year.

So far, there have been no influenza-associated pediatric deaths for the 2020-2021 season. The weekly mortality surveillance data reported by the CDC shows among the 17,746 deaths reported for week 47, 1,181 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate, 1,370 listed pneumonia and 5 listed influenza.

The ISDH reported in its report that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may affect healthcare-seeking behavior.

Health officials urge everyone to get a flu vaccination to prevent a strain on hospitals.