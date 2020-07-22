No-knock warrants will no longer be used by IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS – No-knock warrants will no longer be authorized for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to IMPD, a no-knock warrant is an order issued by a judge that authorizes law enforcement officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing the officers’ presence and purpose in situations where an announcement prior to entry would lead to the destruction of evidence or safety concerns.

The department suspended the controversial practice through a procedural notice issued to the department on July 17, which went into effect immediately.

Protesters have been calling for police to ban no-knock warrants nationwide.

On Tuesday, Indiana democratic lawmakers demanded a special session in August to address justice reform, among other things. They said some issues can’t wait for 2021 like banning no-knock warrants, chokeholds, and racial profiling.

“Our continued dialogue with residents has allowed us to better understand what they expect of us as a police department, and make changes that benefit all in our community,” said Chief Taylor. “Ending the authorization of no-knock warrants is a significant step for IMPD, one that has been championed by the men and women of this agency, as well as the neighbors they serve.”