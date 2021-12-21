No Indiana colleges will change learning plans; University of Illinois will do some remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Universities across the country are deciding whether to change their learning plans, because of concerns of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The University of Illinois will temporarily switch to remote learning in January before opening classrooms to students.

“We anticipate the two-week period of online instruction will allow students to get booster doses, settle in and navigate any health issues without the concern of missing the beginning of the semester,” the Chicago campus letter said.

Purdue University, Butler University, Ball State University and Indiana University have all said they have no plans to alter when students come back from winter break.

Butler University told FOX59 “Butler University intends to begin the spring semester with in-classroom instruction on January 10, as scheduled. As of last week, our student vaccination rate was 95.2% and we had only 12 active COVID-19 cases among our student body.”

Ball State said “Ball State has no changes at this point but we continue to closely monitor the situation in preparation for our return to campus in January.”

Purdue and IU both reported they would have no change to when students come back for the spring semester.