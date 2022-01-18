No curtain call for Crackers Comedy Club; downtown location to remain open

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crackers Comedy Club

One week after announcing the closing of its final remaining location, Crackers Comedy Club is having a change of plans.

The club’s owner Ruth-Anne Herber confirmed to CBS4 she was able to reach an agreement over rent with the club’s landlord.

Herber originally said rent issues, as well as road construction, led to the closure of the Crackers location at 207 N. Delaware Street.

Crackers has been in operation since 1982 at its original location in Broad Ripple. That venue has since closed, as well as three others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News