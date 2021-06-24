No current data supports need for COVID-19 booster doses, CDC says

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Now that many who want the vaccine have been able to get it, the question is shifting to whether boosters will be necessary in the future.

The CDC says maybe down the road, but there’s no evidence boosters are necessary right now. During their meeting Wednesday, the CDC laid out the current research into boosters shot for COVID vaccines.

CDC representatives say said they felt the research shows people have enough protection from the primary vaccine. Also, the protection has been lasting long enough, according to the research, though the CDC will keep updating information.

“Similar to the flu shot, there’s maybe a chance that as the virus slightly changes, as the effectiveness of the initial vaccine regime wears off that to keep that effectiveness up we may need to initiate booster shots and things like that,” Dr. Matthew Connelly an Emergency Medicine Physician said.

The CDC stressed that before we should focus on boosters, we should try and get as many people vaccinated as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants.