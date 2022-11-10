Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th, and November hurricanes are rare for Florida. Prior to Nicole, only two hurricanes had made landfall in Florida in November. Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane along the coast of Florida early Thursday morning. Although the storm has weakened considerably, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue across the southeastern US overnight. The remnants of this system will track north and bring rain to a eastern and southeastern Indiana Friday.

A powerful cold front coming in from the east will steer the remnant of Nicole back toward the coast on Friday and we are in for a big change to our temperatures. Friday will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures will turn colder through the afternoon and evening. By early Saturday morning, central Indiana will have dropped below freezing.

A few sprinkles or flurries can’t be ruled out on Saturday but the temperatures will be the most significant part of the weekend. We’re feel a taste of winter as highs over the weekend will only rise to near 40°. The colder air is going to be with us through next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. After a dry Sunday and Monday, a few rain and snow showers are expected on Tuesday.

The remnants of Nicole are soaking the southeast.

A few showers, mainly southeast, are possible across the state Friday.

Expect a windy, cool Friday.

Our mild November weather will take a much colder turn this weekend.