FISHERS, Ind. — Plans have been finalized for a major expansion of the Nickel Plate Trail.

Currently the trail runs through most of Fishers but will soon stretch into Indianapolis and north into Noblesville.

People like Glenn Engel use the trail several times a week to walk his dog.

“I can come over here and get a nice walk in for both him and me,” Engel said.

However, that walk has to stop at either 106th street on the south end or 146th street up north. Next year that’ll be changing.

“We received a little over $4.5 million dollars to be able to continue the trail south and then include a pedestrian bridge over 96th street,” said Jason Taylor, Director of Engineering for the city of Fishers.

Fishers received more than $4 million in state grants to extend the trail to its borders. It won’t stop there, Indianapolis received a $5 million grant to build the trail along the now discontinued Nickel Plate Line from 46th street to connect Fishers’ portion at 96th street.

“We are in design,” said Gretchen Zortman with Indy’s Department of Public Works. “We are on schedule essentially to complete the design by spring of 2023.”

The trail will also extend further north through Noblesville and connect with the Midland Trace Trail. In essence, creating a large loop and connectivity among the north side of the metro area.

“The idea behind it is nice if you want to connect from one city to another that’s a good opportunity to do that through the trail,” said Fishers resident Kelly Cain.

Engel said he looks forward to the expansion and the economic boost it could bring.

“It attracts businesses, they attract people because people can live, work and recreate and do things locally that you don’t have to travel for,” Engel said.

Indianapolis has been seeking input on the design, as has Fishers. All three cities involved have been collaborating and looking forward to its completion.

“We’re really excited,” Taylor said. “We’re looking forward to the future things we haven’t even thought of yet.”

Both Noblesville and Fishers hope to finish their portions of the trail by the end of next year. The Indianapolis portion is schedule to wrap up in 2024.