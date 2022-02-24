INDIANAPOLIS — Newly released photos from Indianapolis Metro Police are giving the public a better look at the suspects involved in two attempted ATM thefts.

The crimes happened just two weeks ago on Thursday, February 10th, starting on the city’s northwest side.

Around 3:30 a.m., IMPD says a truck with chains was spotted at the Regions Bank on West 71st Street. Police say the people inside the vehicle tried to steal the ATM machine, but were unsuccessful.

Shortly after, police say the suspects drove to Huntington Bank, in the 6700 block of Rockville Road, on the city’s westside. Police say the suspects also tried stealing the ATM there, but were once again unsuccessful.

Officers found the getaway vehicle left behind, with a flat tire, at the scene. Police say the truck that was used was also reported stolen just a week before to IMPD’s southeast district.

“What they were doing was dangerous for them. It certainly destroyed property and just the crime of trying to steal an ATM,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

The images show two males, wearing all black with masks, and carrying tools. Police believe the suspects are teenagers, ranging from 13 to 17 years old.

“We’re asking for the community’s assistance in identifying who these individuals are,” Foley said.

If you know anything about the suspects pictured, you can contact IMPD Detective Eldridge at (317) 327-6400. To remain anonymous, you can also report information through Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.