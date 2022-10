The Indy Fuel walk off the ice after a 2-1 win over Kalamazoo, clinching a bid in the ECHL postseason (WXIN April 8, 2018).

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indy Fuel will soon have a new home in Fishers.

The city’s Common Council unanimously approved a $550 million economic development Monday night. The package includes a new 8,500 seat event center the Indy Fuel will eventually play in.

The approved mid-sized event center will be home to the Fuel, Indianapolis’s minor league East Coast hockey team, “and anchor of Thompson Thrift’s expansion of Fishers District,” a City of Fishers press release said.