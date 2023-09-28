INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields will host an inaugural New Year’s Eve gala called Midnight, according to a press release from the organization. The theme for the black-tie event is “Under the Stars.”

The extravaganza will feature a three course dinner in THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Van Gogh with Starry Night, along with performances, VIP Lounge Bars, an outdoor ice bar, flavorful food offerings, gallery activations, cocktails, mocktails, and an epic countdown to the 2024 year.

“Midnight at Newfields is the start of a wonderful tradition to gather with friends, old and new, in an exceptional, unique setting in Indianapolis,” said Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, Newfields President and CEO. “Newfields’ future is brighter than ever, and I look forward to celebrating the beginning of a new year beneath the stars with all of you.”

The 21+ event plans to radiate full out on glitz and glam. To learn more about Midnight and to purchase tickets please visit here.



