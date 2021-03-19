After job posting controversy, Newfields releases plan to improve diversity

INDIANAPOLIS––On Friday, the Newfields Board of Trustees announced an action plan that “will focus Newfields on becoming an empathetic, multicultural and anti-racist institution.”

In a news release, Newfields said leadership and consultants have listened to the community, staff, volunteers, and artists to create a plan represents a set of initial actions and a listening -to-new-ideas commitment.

“Over the past month, we’ve listened, we’ve learned, and now we have acted to take Newfields in a new direction. The Board of Trustees believes deeply in this plan, and we will support it with real resources, energy, and investment,” said Kathryn Betley, Chair of Newfields’ Board of Trustees.

According to Newfields, the action plan includes a $20-million endowment to be dedicated to the works of marginalized artists, promote diversity on the Board of Trustees, community partnerships, free membership offerings and more to “bring Newfields to a wider, more diverse, audience.”

“This plan is about rebuilding trust and forming new partnerships. We intend to bring more voices into our decisions, reflect greater diversity in our offerings, and embed Newfields more deeply in the fabric of our community” said Jerry Wise, Interim President of Newfields.

You can read the action plan in full here.

Highlights of Newfields’ Action Plan:

Newfields is establishing a $20-million endowment, the proceeds of which will be dedicated to the acquisition of art created by BIPOC artists and artists from other marginalized identities. New Community Advisory Committee: Led by Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, President of Martin University and a highly respected community leader, a new Community Advisory Committee will bring Newfields closer to its neighbors and bring community voices directly to leadership.

Newfields will recruit a senior-level executive reporting to the President and CEO to help drive the work required to become an empathetic, multicultural and anti-racist museum, and to oversee Newfields’ procurement processes, helping foster diversity across vendors and suppliers. Top-to-Bottom Outside Review of Leadership, Culture and Policies: Outside experts including Ice Miller’s Racial Equity Solutions Group and PINK! Consulting are conducting exhaustive interviews and listening sessions with Newfields staff and stakeholders, and will recommend comprehensive ways to transform the institution.

All staff, docents and volunteers will receive ongoing DEIA training, and board members will complete additional 2-day intensive training. Expanding Access, Partnerships and Free Memberships: Newfields will create a neighborhood pass to provide free memberships to area residents and expand free memberships with local community groups. Newfields will expand its complimentary student membership program, which already includes Marion County public schools and public and non-profit universities and colleges, to include Ivy Tech.

Newfields will significantly increase free and discounted ticket distribution –including to signature programming such as Harvest, Winterlights, and THE LUME—accelerating this commitment from 2023 to 2021. Expanded First Thursdays: Effective April 1, Newfields will expand its popular First Thursdays program, providing free general admission to the IMA Galleries and The Garden on the first Thursday of each month, for the full day, year-round.

“This is a beginning, but it’s only a beginning,” said said Darrianne Christian, Newfields Trustee and Chair of the board’s Commitment Committee.

“Our goal is to transform Newfields into an inclusive and empathetic place where community engagement, critical conversations and collaboration define our path forward.”