New York valedictorian with perfect attendance since pre-K awarded $430K in scholarships

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A high school grad in Mount Vernon, New York has a lot to celebrate. Not only is she her class valedictorian, she also has never missed a day of school in her entire academic career, according to the school.

Ashanti Palmer has maintained perfect attendance since preschool!

That’s more than 4,600 days.

Palmer has also been on the honor roll every semester since kindergarten.

The 17-year-old says her mother and teachers were a big part of her successful school career.

She has received nearly half a million dollars in scholarships, and she plans to major in biomedical engineering in the fall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.