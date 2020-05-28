New York businesses have right to deny service to anyone not wearing a mask, governor says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will give businesses the right to deny entry to people not wearing masks or face coverings.

The promised executive order from Cuomo comes as restrictions on shops are beginning to loosen around the state, though not yet in New York City. The immediate effect of the order is unclear. Many stores already require patrons to wear masks.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City businesses that try to reopen before coronavirus restrictions are lifted will face fines starting at $1,000.

The mayor said Thursday that businesses are not supposed to “make up their own rules and jump the gun.”