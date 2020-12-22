New year brings new workforce development opportunities to Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders and innovators are paving new paths for Indianapolis’ far east side as they announce new opportunities coming next year.

The goal is to offer ways for people to make a livable wage and more, therefore providing for their families.

“There are not a ton of businesses that have the high wage,” said Cheria Caldwell, director of community engagement at Community Alliance of the Far East side (CAFE). “We are looking at attracting businesses to our community that are easy and accessible for residents to get to.”

It is important to community members to play an active role in improving their neighborhoods.

“It’s important for the residents and families in the community to feel a sense of ownership, A,” said Kendra Nowell, CAFE’s chief programs officer. “When you have a sense of ownership, you kind of put more into it.”

This year, CAFE took part in a quality of life plan for the area, which focused on development opportunities along 38th Street from Mitthoefer to Arlington Avenue. The study looked at open buildings to use for businesses and what employers will need from a workforce.

The Phalen Leadership Academies are also embarking on new workforce opportunities on the far east side. Beginning in March, they are offering all PLA students’ adult family members a chance to take part in their new pilot program.

“A credentialing program that also helps with some of the soft skills and prepare them to go into jobs that usually start at about $30,000 to $55,000 per year, plus benefits,” said CEO & founder Earl Martin Phalen.

Phalen said the opportunity of this training is open to multiple adult relatives within the same family.

“Make $30,000 or $40,000, now you have a household income that you don’t have to wait for the mayor, you don’t have to wait for any legislator to fix it,” Phalen explained.

PLA University partners with local industries to train and credential people in technology, advanced manufacturing, supply chain and logistics management, and health & life sciences. The program begins in March, and 250 people are invited to join the first group.

“[To] come out on the other end with an 80% placement is our goal, and 80% retention after a year is our second goal,” Phalen explained.