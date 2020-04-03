New video of elephants Tombi and Kedar at Indy Zoo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Zoo is #BringingTheZooToYou with a new video featuring everyone's favorite elephants!

In the video, African elephant trainer Niki introduces you to 14-year-old male Kedar and 44-year-old female Tombi.

You can watch the elephants enjoy alfalfa and orchard grass hay and some ice treats, and learn more about the herd's social groupings.

Trainer Sabrina shares the enrichment log Kedar loves to spar on, and shows Tombi in one of her daily training sessions.

Indy Zoo said these training sessions are great for the elephants, both physically and mentally, and serve as a way for trainers to do health checks and strengthen their bonds with the members of the herd.

According to the zoo, each adult elephant knows about 50 to 60 different behaviors and enjoys a variety of their favorite treats during training sessions, including sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, bananas and other fresh fruits and veggies.

To learn more about the Zoo’s elephants click here.