New variants raise concerns around vaccine effectiveness

INDIANAPOLIS — There is growing concern surrounding the vaccines on the market and how they’ll perform against the new strains popping up across the world. Right now, there are three circulating in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, experts say some are more contagious than the original virus.

“We do know that the U.K. variant is present in Indiana and I won’t be surprised if we find the other variants now or in the future eventually,” said Reid Health, VP of Medical Affairs, Dr. Thomas Huth.

Dr. Huth says experts expected mutations with COVID which is common with any virus. Some of the strains beginning to appear seem to be more infectious. Still, there doesn’t seem to be a major impact on the spread of the virus in Indiana, according to the numbers.

“The Indiana counts are coming down, they are not back to normal, they are still elevated. And so we can’t really claim victory too early here we could see a spike up on account of other variants,” said Dr. Huth.

Especially while there’s still so much unknown about three variants spreading.

“What’s not known very well is what impact this is having on susceptibility to the vaccine,” said Dr. Huth.

Right now, researchers are still finalizing tests over whether Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines are effective against the variants.

Meanwhile, Novavax and Johnson and Johnson show promising results against the U.K. variant. While they both show a less than 60% efficacy for the one in South Africa.

President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, points out people need to still to be observing mask and social distancing protocols, so the virus doesn’t spread.

“Viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate,” said Dr. Fauci.

Even with the lower numbers, Indiana is seeing right now, Dr. Huth points out this doesn’t mean things are over.

“We should expect another wave, perhaps one that may be driven by a variant,” said Dr. Huth.