New technology protecting people at Evansville Civic Center from COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The city of Evansville is working to protect people entering the Civic Center from the coronavirus while keeping things moving along.

The Civic Center in downtown Evansville has newly-installed thermal imaging cameras at its entrances. These cameras will automatically scan temperatures as people enter the building.

If someone’s temperature is more than 100.4 degrees an alarm will sound. Deputies will stop that person from entering and ask them to leave the building.

“What we’ve been doing is we had every day four to five part-time people taking temperatures at all of the locations. And what this does, it was able us to replace them and in time pay for this and will be in place then forever,” said Dave Rector, Evansville-Vanderburgh County City-County Building Authority said.

Rector says these scanners will allow people to enter the building without having to be stopped. There will also be hand-held thermometers at the security desk to re-check people.