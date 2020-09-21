New survey asks for public input on Indianapolis police oversight

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett is calling for public participation in the review process of the Citizen’s Police Complaint Office (CPCO).

The office receives and investigates improper conduct allegations or procedural violations by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers.

“Public participation is a crucial part of our efforts to improve transparency and accountability for our city’s public safety apparatus,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Although these efforts are not new, this year’s civil rights protests have underscored their importance. I encourage everyone who cares about community-informed policing to complete this survey.”

According to the mayor’s office, the new survey asks residents to answer questions about their awareness of the complaint process, the framework of the police oversight model, transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

Indianapolis has partnered with community groups to distribute the survey link, and is now accessible on mobile devices, and public computers at Indianapolis Public Library (IPL) branches.

“This opportunity is a concrete way to shape responsible public safety in our community,” said Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement Dr. David Hampton. “Going to indy.gov/oversight will take only a few minutes of your time, but it has the potential to make a lasting difference for neighbors throughout Indianapolis.”

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Haitian, French, Arabic, and Burmese and is available at indy.gov/oversight. The survey will be open from September 21 to October 4.

More from the mayor’s office:

The Mayor’s Office approached the Office of Audit and Performance (OAP) in the fall of 2018 to conduct a review of CPCO, examining processes from the perspectives of efficiency, accountability, and transparency. OAP completed an initial assessment of how to increase efficiencies within the CPCO in December 2019. Its current review, begun at the start of 2020, is more expansive, covering accountability and transparency. It is targeted to be completed at the end of October 2020. The current review consists of internal and external surveys, an analysis of complaint data, and research of national best practices in police oversight. Upon completion, the report will be utilized to help shape potential changes within the office. This process is distinct from the Public Safety Survey conducted earlier this summer, which is a component of the City’s partnership with the NYU Law Center to re-envision public safety. That engagement began this June.