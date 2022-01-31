New study shows On My Way Pre-K children outperform their peers

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of new studies claim children who participated in On My Way Pre-K were better prepared for school, leading to benefits in elementary school.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) released the results of the studies Monday. The studies were conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago and researchers from Purdue University.

In the Purdue University study, researchers followed children that attended an On My Way Pre-K program rated as Level 3 or 4 on PATHS to Qualify. They compared the children with those who did not attend a comparable pre-kindergarten program.

The study examined if children who participated in On My Way Pre-K gained more skills. Study authors determined they were better prepared for school, with benefits continuing well into elementary school.

“The studies show that Indiana’s investment in high-quality early education for the children of lower-income families is helping our youngest learners achieve at their greatest potential for years to come,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb. “Giving children a good start on their education pathway delivers a more well-prepared student and ultimately a ready-to-go workforce, both key elements to our state’s future growth and opportunity.”

Among the skills that the study found On My Way Pre-K children performed better than comparison children on general school readiness skills, such as identifying shapes, colors and numbers and language and literacy skills in kindergarten. It also found the On My Way Pre-K students also tended to have higher performance on ILEARN English/Language Arts tests than the comparison children in grades 3 and 4.

“One of the unique features of On My Way Pre-K is that it includes programs that are operated in homes, centers, schools and religious settings,” said Nicole Norvell, director of FSSA’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. “The children in the study attending various program types had similar outcomes, supporting the concept of a mixed delivery design of early learning, allowing families to choose what is best for their children.”

The FSSA said NORC researchers analyzed data from the Kindergarten Readiness Indicators assessment. This assessment measures oral language, literacy, and math skills prior to kindergarten entry.

On average, On My Way Pre-K children scored at or above national target levels on 29% of the language and literacy skills and 40% of the math skills that were reviewed in the kindergarten readiness indicators assessment.

Results of both the Purdue study and the University of Chicago study are available here.