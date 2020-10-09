New single-day high of 1,832 new coronavirus cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,832 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 131,493.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Oct. 7 – Oct. 8 following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 19 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,534. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from Oct. 3 – Oct. 8.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 9.3%, with a cumulative rate of 9% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 5.7% positive.

According to the data, 30,787 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,276,846.

ISDH says 30.3% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 22,867 cases and 771 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 227 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.