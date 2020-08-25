New resource for Marion County residents seeking jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — A new resource will be available for Marion County residents who are searching for employment.

It’s called the Rapid Re-employment Response portal. The goal is to help the thousands of Marion County residents who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online portal will review a job seeker’s qualifications and needs and connect that person with local companies who are looking to hire immediately.

Mayor Joe Hogsett will speak at the virtual conference, which begins at 10 a.m. We also will be streaming it live on our website.