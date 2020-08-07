New residential facility on Indy’s west side to help women recovering from substance abuse

INDIANAPOLIS — A new residential facility is coming to Indy’s west side to help women recovering from substance abuse.

The non-profit broke ground on the residential facility in the 1400 block of South Mickley Avenue.

The facility will be a 22 unit apartment facility for women who have graduated the substance abuse treatment program but need help adapting to their new financial, social and employment opportunities.

“when they graduate, they don’t need as much structure. But they still need a little help. And that’s what Seeds of Hope is here for,” said Marvetta Grimes, Executive Director and a graduate of Seeds of Hope.

Seeds of Hope has helped 700 women with their treatment over the past 20 years. This facility should be completed by spring. Residents can expect to move in during the summer.