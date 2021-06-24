New renderings give first look at Greenwood’s new sports complex

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood city officials are giving a first look at plans for the city’s new sports complex.

The complex, located on 40 acres near the I-65 and Worthsville Road interchange, aims to attract local and traveling sports teams and their families.

It will include four softball diamonds, four baseball diamonds and a multi-use playing field for soccer, cricket and other sports, Mayor Mark Myers revealed during his State of the City address Thursday.

The space will also feature the city’s second splash pad.

“This is an exciting public amenity we’re confident will provide tremendous benefits to our community, both immediately and for future generations,” said Myers. “It’s another example of what we do in Greenwood. A prideful city, driven by thoughtful, meaningful progress.”

In addition to the sports park unveiling, Myers provided updates on some other Greenwood projects. The re-imagined Old City Park is complete and features a 20-foot cube tower that the city said was “the first of its kind in Indiana, and one of only three in the country.”

Construction continues on the Greenwood Fieldhouse, slated to open late this year. It will host several sports, including volleyball, futsal, badminton, soccer, baseball, basketball and pickleball. It will also house an indoor turf field with an electronic scoreboard and spectator seating.

A public-private partnership to redevelop the former Greenwood Middle School property will include a new parking garage to provide more parking on Old Town. The project will also include townhomes, condos and apartment, as well as commercial space for restaurants and retail.