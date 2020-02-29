New plans near Downtown Noblesville to offer nearly 200 places to live, space for new businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- The City of Noblesville announced plans for redevelopment near the downtown square that will give more people places to live and work.

Mayor Chris Jensen wants to ease any concerns, promising the city will not lose its charm.

During Jensen's State of the City Address, he unveiled new plans for two new multi-use properties. The Lofts at Tenth will be located along 10th Street, between Clinton and Wayne streets. Jensen said the project will add two dozen places to live and 8,000 feet of space for business.

"There is an auto repair shop that will be closing down, but he was ready to retire and sold his business," Jensen explained. "So, a great redevelopment there."

The mayor believes this area, merely feet from Logan Street, will breathe new life into the neighborhood without taking away from the feel of Noblesville.

"Especially in downtown, we are always mindful of the historic preservation piece," Jensen said when talking about the Lofts at Tenth. "Making sure that we protect and enhance our downtown. So, that will have a very brownstone look, a very historic look."

Jensen also announced plans for the Village at Federal Hill. This development will connect the downtown area to the west side so people can safely walk to and from. The project is made up of 163 places to live, 36,000 square feet for development and 437 parking spots.

"Really helps connect really the east side of our historic downtown to the west side and Federal Hill Commons, expanding the footprint of downtown and expanding the commercial and retail options that we have," Jensen said.

The mayor also announced plans for the Pleasant Street Expansion, which he said is a need dating back to the late 1980s.

"We are really going to put our best foot forward on the Pleasant Street Expansion to add a new bridge across the White River to get traffic flowing through our downtown," Jensen explained. "We know that that project will alleviate 33 percent of traffic on Connor Street."