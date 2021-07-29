New Plainfield facility houses workforce training, education all under one roof

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A new facility is preparing to help students and adults of central Indiana qualify for high demand jobs and career fields.

Made @ Plainfield is a collaborative effort among the town and higher education partners, like Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University. That’s along with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Fire & Public Safety Academy, WorkOne, Hendricks College Network and Plainfield Community Schools.

“The idea is to create a place where, wherever people are in their educational walk, there’s a place here, a program here, that they can find to kind of take that next step,” said Plainfield Town Manager Andrew Klinger.

Nearing completion, after about three years in the making, Klinger says the 100,000 square foot facility offers a variety of labs and customized training programs catered to high demand fields like logistics, robotics, medical and more.

Along with courses to compete for high demand jobs, Klinger says there’s also counseling and resources, as well as community space, to help bridge the gap between post-secondary education and job market needs.

“The need becomes clear just talking to the businesses, the managers, who are looking to find employees,” Klinger said. “It’s difficult to find employees with the right skill match, and so how do we try to provide training programs that can help match skills with what is needed by employers?”

“We knew there’s some workforce development issues that needed to be addressed, and they [town council] wanted to hit that head on and look at how we can help.” Klinger added, “and in the end, like I said, this is going to be a regional facility. It’s not just for Plainfield, but they really wanted to be a part of the solution.”

Klinger says Plainfield landing the opportunity came naturally as the town already offers a strong logisitics background.

“We have the benefit of having a large logistics sector here, almost 50 million square feet of industrial buildings, and that generates a lot of assessed value,” said Klinger. “So using tax increment financing, we were able to leverage those resources to be able to build this building.”

Klinger says education partners coming together will also help cover operational costs for the building.

For more on programs and resources, Klinger says you can visit Made @ Plainfield online or reach out to Ivy Tech or Vincennes University directly.