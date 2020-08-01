New Pal High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — Just days away from starting the 2020-2021 school year, a football player at New Palestine High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

School officials with the Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County confirmed that one of the football players tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Wes Anderson, community relations director for the district, said the administrative team and athletic department worked with the Hancock County Health Department to identify those in close contact with the athlete and begin the quarantine process.

“Our primary goal is the safety and health of our students and staff,” Anderson said.

The school coporation shared its plans for reopening Friday. The district resumes classes on Monday. The plan involves face coverings, health screenings and offering a virtual option. The district’s plan can be located here.

Football practice on Friday was canceled out of an abundance of caution. Players who were not in the infected player’s workout group were expected to be back on the field for Monday’s official start of fall sports team practices.