New owner lined up to buy trouble Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Today was the deadline for the City of Indianapolis to file a lawsuit against the owners of the Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartment who have been cited more than 600 times for Housing Code Violations since 2017.

Instead, the City has backed off its threat and gave Fox Lake AHF, Inc., more time to close a deal with its lender and a potential new owner to sell the property at 9000 North College Avenue.

“Late yesterday, the City received written confirmation that the mortgage lender for Lakeside Pointe, current ownership and a prospective buyer are close to finalizing the terms of a proposed sale of the property and assumption of the mortgage loan by the prospective buyer,” reads a statement issued by Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office this afternoon. “The City and Health & Hospital Corporation have granted the prospective buyer and lender’s request to stay the filing of the nuisance lawsuit until the end of February, during which time the sale is expected to be finalized. The City and HHC will remain in contact with all parties throughout the process; if an agreement is not reached before that time, the nuisance suit will be filed. If a sale is finalized before the end of February, the City will work with the new owner on a plan to abate the violations and the nuisance, but the new owner will be expected to comply fully with its responsibilities to the tenants.”

Last week, the mayor told reporters he expected there would be not-for-profit suitors willing to take on the property and fix dilapidated apartments, tear down fire-damaged buildings and resolve outstanding code violations.

“My reaction is that I think it’s a hopeless cause that can’t be done. It’s best that it be evacuated and leveled to the ground,” said resident Justin Sparks, who recalled struggling with property management to get plumbing and air conditioning issues resolved. “I don’t think it’s too safe at night. There have been times when I’ve heard what sound like gunshots. There has been a shooting and doors kicked in and people robbed at gunpoint.”

Resident Michael Mobley stood on the sidewalk outside a building with several broken windows, plywood covering and doors hanging off hinges.

“It’s kind of abandoned and run down. Broken pipes, broken windows. You can see the fires,” he said, pointing out nearby damage. “They ought to condemn some of these old buildings and clean it up a little bit.”

Part of the City’s legal threat was the demand that the owners be represented at two pending demolition order hearings this month intended to take down fire-damaged buildings.

“They got trees growing in through the windows and grass growing through the walls,” said Mobley.

City inspectors were on the site today documenting a lack of improvements since the mayor’s ultimatum last week.

The property owners have not returned multiple requests for comment.