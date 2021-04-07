New Lebanon brewery discovers history during construction

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon native is hoping to keep his family name alive while bringing new business to Lebanon with a brewery. While trying to open the doors he stumbled upon decades of history he’s now working to preserve.

We found all kinds of awesome stuff,” said Klooz Brewz, Founder, Patrick Klooz.

Patrick Klooz is a 29-year-old native of Lebanon who started out brewing in his garage years ago. After a few gatherings, he was encouraged to sell his craft, two weeks later he founded “Klooz Brewz’.

“I founded the company with 1500 dollars today we’re going a 760,000-dollar investment into Lebanon,” said Klooz.

His crews are working hard to get his new establishment off of Meridian Street open for business. But upon construction they stumbled upon many pieces of history.

“We found 3 newspapers in the corner of that plywood and this hardwood dated back to 1963 when this was covered up,” said Klooz.

Also uncovering hardwood floors from previous businesses decades ago with an axe. And behind the walls, stacks of wallpaper, even doors and glass from windows on storefronts. Much of the hidden treasure ranging in throughout the ‘1900s.

Scattered across a table made of preserved woods Klooz laid out, “a map from 1939, a pool cue, Smitty’s Billiards business cards.”

He plans to mix the past with the present by displaying these bits of history once he opens his doors.

“We don’t want anything to be thrown away or given away to anybody everything that I found will be on display here,” said Klooz.

He’s getting creative and finding ways to use this history throughout his brewery. He even took an old trap door and turned it into a table.

Our goal is to be a social and economic anchor for the heart of Lebanon. We want to be a family-oriented establishment with community values,” said Klooz.

Klooz plans to have serve 24 various taps including 20 of his own. Their signature is ‘18SPF’ named after his Grandparents who had 16 children and loved spending time in the sun.

He hopes to welcome his fellow Hoosiers to ‘Klooz Brewz’ for a brew and a taste of history by Memorial Day.