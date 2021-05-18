New lawsuit over Indiana’s latest abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is being sued over its latest abortion-related law. Many health providers and groups like Planned Parenthood claim the state is forcing doctors to give false and misleading information about abortion pill reversal.

Those in favor of the legislation say it’s giving people an option.

Daysha Neely shared her story with lawmakers about how she successfully reversed abortion pills. Medication-induced abortions take multiple doses but after the first one, Neely said she immediately regretted it. She called her provider right away.

“They told me I couldn’t stop it and that I had to take the rest of the pills or I would bleed a lot,” said Neely.

Desperate, she said she turned to the internet and found out about APR, Abortion Pill Rescue.

She ended up finding a doctor to administer progesterone treatments and had her son in March.

“He’s healthy. I’m so glad I had him, I made a mistake and I’m so glad I could reverse the pills,” said Neely.

HEA 1577 requires Indiana abortion providers to share information about this reversal option with people seeking abortions.

Some like Dr. Christina Francis in Fort Wayne already do.

“It would be dishonest and cruel not to make this information available to them,” said Dr. Francis.

However, many healthcare providers and groups like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood don’t believe the science of this reversal measure to be true. These groups argue it hasn’t been properly studied or approved by federal regulators. That’s why they’re suing the state.

“So-called abortion reversal does not have science behind it,” said Dr. Caroline Rouse with Riley Physicians Maternal Fetal Medicine. “It is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening treatment without scientific evidence and counseling my patients about it is unethical.”

The complaint said this law may lead some patients to have an abortion based on the mistaken belief that they can later undo its effects.

Dr. Francis said doctors would make clear this isn’t a sure thing.

“If we truly care about women being able to make informed choices this should include knowing there’s an option if they change their mind,” said Francis.

The lawsuit calls this option unethical and unconstitutional misinformation.

It’s unclear how this will hold up in Indiana but courts in other states have blocked similar measures.

To read the full complaint, click here.

To read the law, click here.