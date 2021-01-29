New Indy burger spot seeing hour waits, long lines back into nearby neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS– A bustling new burger joint on Indy’s west side has people waiting hours just to get a taste, but it’s the line of customers that has neighbors hungry for answers.

“We take pride in the quality of the food we are serving, and the tastefulness of the food. We didn’t know the reaction would be like this,” said California Burgers co-owner Bashar Hugais in awe.

“The line was on Berwick Avenue, and I instantly knew there was going to be a problem with residents. I put myself in their shoes.”

California Burger opened January 1, and within hours they began seeing long lines of customers. It is their first location, and ownership was shocked. Cars originally stretched down 16th Street.

“Definitely made me nervous. 16th Street is a really packed street, and there are all these ongoing cars at any given moment. I was scared of anyone getting hit,” remarked Hugais.

Eventually customers began transitioning to Berwick Avenue. Customers can wait one to three hours just to get their food.

“Over two hours right now, it’s crazy,” said Lizzy Faulk sitting with her husband Tommy in their car in line. “We are bonding. We haven’t bonded enough. After we were in line for an hour, we had so much time invested. Owner came out and apologized, seems like a great place, let’s give it a shot.”

Cars will line several blocks down Berwick, and sometimes until 1 a.m. Neighbors have been calling the police looking for answers.

“The situation has gotten really bad, it’s about to get badder,” explained neighbor Andy Anderson, “I’m 66 years old, and I have medical conditions. I have to get my medicine, see the doctor, and I can’t do it because they block me in.”

“They do things you don’t want them to do,” said Gregory Bland. He says he has had impatient customers go the bathroom on his property, “I don’t see how that place there can command that much of the city streets. If I contact the city, shouldn’t they take care of it? Isn’t that what we pay them for?”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says the burger spot is working with their northwest district to come up with a better solution. In the meantime, police are asking customers to come back later if they see the line getting too out of control.

“I’m outside handing out menus, telling people do not block the driveways, don’t block fire hydrants,” detailed Hugais.

California Burger is open until 11 p.m., however given the long wait times, the restaurant will continue to serve anyone that is in line at closing time. It has some employees working into the later hours of the night to serve customers.