New Indianapolis surgical center to offer at-cost procedures with or without insurance

INDIANAPOLIS — A new surgical center is hoping to provide more affordable healthcare options for Hoosiers.

Founded by two local doctors, Welbridge Surgical is a medical center that provides at-cost procedures to Hoosiers with and without insurance.

“What other industry do you go to get a service and don’t know how much it is?” said Dr. Eric Inman, co-founder of WellBridge Surgical.

“You’re looking at an almost 60-70 percent reduction in cost,” said Dr. Ron Piniecki, co-founders of WellBridge Surgical.

“A hospital’s definition of transparency is a lot different than ours,” Dr. Inman added.

Indiana is required to post prices on their websites.

“Over the last few years, Indiana has made some positive steps forward to provide more information to consumers when they’re shopping for healthcare,” said Matt Bell, chief policy strategist at Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare.

Bell says most health systems offer price estimate tools.

“Unfortunately some have complied with the letter of the law but not the spirit and made those price sheets a little harder to find,” Bell said.

While we did find local health systems offer links to their pricing sheets, it wasn’t always easy to understand.

Some offered easy-to-read estimates, like community health’s hospital price index.

But others opened excel spreadsheets that require patients to add-up costs themselves.

“There’s no reason that health care in Indiana should be the most in the Midwest,” Bell said. “We can and should do better.”

We reached out to all of the major health systems. They were not available for an interview but sent us links to their pricing pages.

“My advice to Hoosiers is before you decide to have a procedure, check out your pricing,” Bell said.

For links to pricing pages, follow these links: Community Health, Eskenazi Health, Franciscan Health Alliance, IU Health and Ascension St. Vincent.