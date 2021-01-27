New health care partnerships within IPS create new opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS — A program is giving Hoosiers new opportunities in healthcare. Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is partnering with other institutes and healthcare partners in the city to expand healthcare programs in its schools.

The Hardon Educational Institute (HEI) has developed a pre-apprenticeship program to provide education, and college credit to both students and adults looking to advance within IPS.

“HEI is committed to providing quality education and hands-on training through our three core values. Knowledge, guidance, and hope,” said HEI Co-Founder and COO, Kellee Harney.

Crispus Attucks and Arsenal Tech High Schools are part of the program. More than 450 students are provided a pathway to health care with classroom learning and on-the-job-training.

“We recognize our responsibility to students extends far beyond the moment they walk across the stage and receive their diplomas,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

Students can earn up to 40 college credits toward an associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College. Then after their high school graduation, IU Health and other healthcare partners work to find job placement.

“One of the primary goals there is to address the lack of minority representation amongst healthcare professionals. While combatting the inequities and the disparities that exist within the healthcare industry,” said IU Health, Director of Government Affairs Jamal Smith.

Alexandra Ramos is just one of their success stories. She took classes at arsenal tech before graduating, she then went to IUPUI where she’s double majoring in Psychology and Mental Health. She also just got a promotion from at Riley Children’s Hospital.

“I started as a patient care technician. And from there I got a role in the child safety and passenger trauma education center. I’m an educator now and I educate families for their children’s safety when they are in cars and sleeping,” said Ramos.

She says she owes her success to those who guided her in the program toward a profession she loves. For healthcare organizations, they’re pleased about opportunities like this, that help them care for patients.

“And our partnership with hardon has helped us meet the needs of our community, by developing quality, I stretch that, quality healthcare leaders for tomorrow,” said American Senior Communities, Enda Davenport.

