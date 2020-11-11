New exhibit honors Hoosiers who lost their lives for the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Military men and women who lost their lives since 9-11 are being remembered through a new exhibit.

“Remembering Our Fallen” is a photographic memorial of 170 Hoosiers who were killed in service. It shows military and personal photos of loved ones we’ve lost. Event organizers take the exhibit will on tour across Indiana to allow as many people as possible to view it.

“We try to take it out to some of the smallest towns and biggest schools just for people to see everybody here,” John Goings, a member of the Indy Metropolitan Military Honor Guard said. There’s no dry eyes, I mean, it’s incredible.”

Once conditions allow, the exhibit is scheduled to tour monthly throughout Indiana.