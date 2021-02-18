New emergency rental, utility assistance becomes available for Hoosiers soon

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who can’t afford to pay rent or utilities haven’t had many options since the previous rental assistance programs in the state and in Marion County ended.

A new program being rolled out as a result of the stimulus bill Congress passed in December aims to change that.

“Any renter household in Indiana that needs assistance and not currently receiving it from another source should consider applying for this program once it is available,” Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Executive Director Jacob Sipe said.

The previous form of assistance offered a maximum amount of $2,000. Financial experts say that simply wasn’t enough for Hoosiers in need.

“This particular program is much more robust. There’s a lot more money available for rental assistance and utility assistance. And so, it’s hopefully going to be enough to get the help to the people who need it the most,” said Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic Director of Housing and Consumer Justice Chase Haller.

And there are qualifications as far as who is eligible to receive it.

“The emergency rental assistance program is designed to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eligible households can receive up to 12 months of rental assistance and utility/home energy assistance,” said Sipe.

Indiana has $372 million for the program. It distributed another $76 million across six municipalities that are considered more populous areas. Those areas include Marion, Hamilton, Lake, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties along with the City of Indianapolis, and Ft. Wayne.

For example, Marion County got $28.9 million, but which program do you apply for?

“You do have to apply to the specific program that covers your county,” Haller said.

Applications have not yet been made available, but Haller suggests Hoosiers in need be on the lookout since the money runs out quickly.

“The best thing that people can do is sign up for e-mail updates, so they’ll know as soon as these programs are ready to be rolled out and accept applications,” Haller said.

Residents in Marion County and the City of Indianapolis should check for more information and applications here. Residents outside of Marion County that are not a part of the six municipalities should go here.