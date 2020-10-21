New domestic violence project by ATF honors fallen officer

INDIANAPOLIS — Local agencies are finding new ways to honor our Fallen Officer Breann Leath. Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) revealed a new Domestic Violence Initiative “Project L.E.A.T.H.”

Officer Leath was shot and killed when responding to a domestic disturbance call on the East Side on April 9th.

“Project L.E.A.T.H” stands Leath stands for Law Enforcement Action To Halt any domestic violence against men, women, and children.

“The Leath Initiative is our attempt to memorialize her, continue her work to aid victims of domestic violence and to protect the law enforcement officers who are put in harm’s way responding to domestic disturbance calls. said Roland Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division.

The goal is to identify people previously convicted of domestic misdemeanor, domestic violence convictions, found with firearms or ammunition will be recommended for prosecution. The initiative will also partner with local agencies and organizations to assist survivors and victims of domestic violence.

“Breann was a big advocate for domestic violence she wanted to fight that. That was near and dear to her heart she had several friends of hers that were victims,” said Officer Leath’s Mother, Jennifer Leath.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), there were 6,664 domestic violence radio runs in the first quarter of 2020. In 2019, there were 3,130 during the same period.

“At such a young age she exemplified everything we would want in an IMPD Officer, and that’s impressive because she was young and she wasn’t on this department for that long until her untimely death,” said Chief Taylor.

IMPD gave ATF the green-light to use Bre’s name once also given approval from her family. Chief Randal Taylor says this project is a first for a well-deserved officer.

“This police department and everything you’ve tried to do as a mom you don’t want your child to be forgotten. And you guys have definitely made sure that that won’t ever happen and that’s near and dear to our heart,” said Jennifer.