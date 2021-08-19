Missing 11-month-old Mercedes Lain found dead in northern Indiana, police say

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An 11-month-old Indiana girl who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in Starke County, officials said.

Mercedes Lain is the subject of a Silver Alert that was canceled Thursday morning. The girl had been placed in the care of a family friend named Justin Miller and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Mishawaka, according to the FBI. She was wearing a white onesie with pink trim.

The girl’s father reported her missing on Sunday, leading to the Silver Alert. Police located Miller Monday morning in Starke County; Mercedes was not with him.

Wednesday afternoon after several interviews, Miller led officers to the location in Starke County where they found the remains in a wooded area. Investigators believe she died Saturday.

Miller will be charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, authorities said. Kenny Lain and Tiffany Coburn, the girl’s parents, face neglect of a dependent charges.

Drug use may have been involved, investigators said during the Thursday morning news conference.

A cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy has been scheduled. Additional charges could be filed based on the autopsy results.

Investigators said there was no indication that the parents knew the girl’s fate when they reported her missing Sunday. They had given the girl to Miller to “take a break,” according to authorities.

Investigating agencies included the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, Indiana State Police, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.