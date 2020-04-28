New date for Zoobilation 2020 is August 14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new date is set for Zoobilation 2020. It is rescheduled for August 14, 2020.

Zoobilation tickets are still valid and will be honored for the new date.

This year’s lavish black-tie fundraiser will celebrate African elephants with the theme “Journey to Africa: Tons of Fun” as guests celebrate the opening of the new Tembo Camp exhibit.

For 34 years, Zoobilation has brought people together at the Indianapolis Zoo to celebrate and raise money to save wild things and wild places.

In 2019, the event raised $2.5 million to help fund the care of the Zoo’s 1,300 animals and 47,000 plants as well as its global conservation initiatives.

