New database shows evidence of ‘superspreader’ events, researchers explain

INDIANAPOLIS — The positive cases of coronavirus in the president’s inner circle have a lot of people talking about “superspreader” events. A new study shows classifies events and locations in Indiana in the same way.

More people are going out, now that states are scaling back restrictions. However, new data shows large gatherings where all CDC guidelines are not being followed is causing the rapid spread of COVID-19.

New data and research is coming out daily as we continue to learn more about the spread of coronavirus. The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine created a database to track “superspreader” events around the world. But what exactly is a “superspreader” event?

“What it generally represents is the rate of disease spread by an individual or coming out of a group of people is higher than expected,” said Regenstrief Institute, VP of Data and Analytics, Shaun Grannis.

Meaning, the person who has COVID-19 is infecting a larger number of people. Grannis explains that a person who is infected may spread it to two people on average.

At a “superspreader” event, they spread it to 30 people. He urges following the same practices as other health officials, stay home if you’re sick, wear your masks, wash your hands, keeping a physical distance and avoid those large crowds.

“All of these factors can help avoid or mitigate a superspreading situation,” said Grannis.

According to the data, Indiana has had a number of “superspreader” events including Miller Poultry, Tyson Foods, and a number of correctional facilities including Pendleton, Miami Valley, Marion County, Westville, and Heritage Trails.

“Those create the circumstances for spreading more disease than what is typically the case. And so to the extent that those risk factors are mitigated in any circumstance whether it’s at a restaurant, a bar or any place else,” said Grannis.

We reached out to the department of corrections for comment. A spokesperson referred us to its website which says the department is still testing inmates with symptoms and who have been exposed while quarantining and isolating accordingly.