New concession items available at Indiana Pacers games

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers is getting ready to satisfy some appetites at their games this year. We got a sneak peek of all the new offerings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All the concession stands have been renovated, with even more opening up throughout the season. Aside from fan favorites, there are also some new additions, like chorizo-sausage tacos, specialty burgers, and caramel bourbon donut holes.

It’s also easier to get food, with new self-service kiosks so you can grab and go, and avoid the line.

“We really wanted to up our game as part of the renovations and I think when people come back for the home opener on Saturday, they’re really going to see that,” said Mel Raines, Exec VP of Corporate Communications, Community Engagement, and Facility Operations for Pacers Sports & Entertainment

This year, the fieldhouse is also doing a guest chef program. Chefs from around central Indiana will rotate every three or four games in the kitchen.