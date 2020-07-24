New class at Cathedral High School created in honor of Chris Beaty

A class at Cathedral High School will be named after an Indy man who was shot and killed near his downtown apartment earlier this summer.

Chris Beaty graduated from Cathedral in 2000. The school says a campaign to re-name an entrepreneurship class was spearheaded by a former classmate.

The man remembers playing football with Beaty on the high school team and that Beaty always made his teammates feel special. He said Beaty was a hard worker, always involved in different projects, even making face masks in the weeks before he died.

Those reasons and more are fueling the decision to name Cathedral’s entrepreneurship class after him.

“He reached out to Cathedral and he said ‘I want to do something that honor’s Chris’s legacy at Cathedral, far more than the phenomenal athlete that he was,'” Nicole Beasley, Executive Vice President for Advancement at Cathedral High School said.

A Chris Beaty Foundation scholarship was set up at Cathedral and IU in Beaty’s honor.

A $100,000 has been offered for information leading police to his killer. So far, a suspect still hasn’t been named.