New Chick-fil-A location coming to Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — The popular chicken joint is opening a second location in Westfield. The restaurant is scheduled to open in February.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Westfield in late February 2022. We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” according to a written statement from Chick-fil-A.

The new restaurant will be located at 763 East Tournament Trail off of State Road 32.