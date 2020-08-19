New Castle man arrested following child pornography investigation

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police have a New Castle man in custody following a child pornography investigation dating back to January.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In February, police searched a New Castle residence, where they found evidence of child pornography on electronic devices in the home.

On Tuesday, the Indiana State Police said Damien White turned himself in where he was arrested on a warrant for possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information about a missing or exploited child may leave a tip on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children web site at http://www.missingkids.com/gethelpnow/cybertipline or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST, or 9-1-1. Tips can be made and kept anonymous.